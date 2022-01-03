Winter storm knocks out power to over 380,000 Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday’s winter storm knocked out power to over 380,000 Virginians, according to Dominion Energy, and say it could take days before everyone is restored.

A majority of those outages in Central Virginia were in Goochland, Henrico, and Richmond with Northern Virginia feeling a bigger impact with 150,000 without power.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, more than 6,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power in Goochland and close to 6,000 in Henrico. Just over 1,200 customers were without power in Richmond.

Rayhan Daudani, with Dominion Energy, says road conditions and high winds made an impact for a slow start on Monday as crews were unable to use bucket trucks.

“Yeah this has been a really tough morning partly because a lot of the snow, that snow coming down is very wet,” Daudani said. “Also because we’ve seen some pretty gust winds and when the winds are gusty it makes it even harder for our crews to make it into the restoration.”

Dominion will be keeping it all hands on deck over the next few days with its lineman and contractors as they expect the number of outages to increase Monday night.

“That ice can accumulate on those lines and that can weigh the lines down. It can also weigh down tree limbs and both of which if those come down can lead to more power outages,” Daudani said.

Dominion Energy asking to watch out for bucket trucks that maybe working on sides of roads and for downed powerlines that could be covered up by snow.

“In the event that wires start to come down and you see it on the ground, stay away from it,” Daudani said. “You may think that it’s not a live line but it could be carrying a current and it could cause some potential danger.”

You can quickly report and check outages by downloading the Dominion Energy app or you can also report it by clicking here.

