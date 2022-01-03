Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Winter storm knocks out power to over 240,000 Virginians

Monday’s winter storm knocked out power to over 200,000 Virginians, according to Dominion Energy.
Monday’s winter storm knocked out power to over 200,000 Virginians, according to Dominion Energy.(AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday’s winter storm knocked out power to over 240,000 Virginians, according to Dominion Energy.

While most of the outages were reported in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, there were still nearly 24,000 in the Richmond metro area at 2:30 p.m. Dominion reports 244,138 total customers are in the dark throughout the state.

Dominion Energy expects the snow to continue to impact services through Monday evening.

“Wet snow and gusty winds will continue to impact our service area until this evening,” the company posted on its website. “You can quickly report and check outages or download the Dominion Energy app.” You can also report it by clicking here.

Most of the Richmond area customers without power are in Goochland and Henrico.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
7-day forecast
Forecast: Rain changes to snow Monday morning
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
VDOT prepares for snow
VDOT, state police warn drivers ahead of winter weather
crews battled fire that destroyed 12 units at storage facility Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle fire at storage facility

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health estimates 422,741 children between the ages of 12 and 15...
RHHD ready for 12-15 year old boosters, adding more COVID-19 testing
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
RHHD says there will now be five testing events this week.
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts add additional testing events
Over 7,900 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia following the start of the New...
Over 7,900 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to climb