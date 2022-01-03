Winter storm knocks out power to over 240,000 Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday’s winter storm knocked out power to over 240,000 Virginians, according to Dominion Energy.

While most of the outages were reported in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, there were still nearly 24,000 in the Richmond metro area at 2:30 p.m. Dominion reports 244,138 total customers are in the dark throughout the state.

Dominion Energy expects the snow to continue to impact services through Monday evening.

“Wet snow and gusty winds will continue to impact our service area until this evening,” the company posted on its website. “You can quickly report and check outages or download the Dominion Energy app.” You can also report it by clicking here.

Most of the Richmond area customers without power are in Goochland and Henrico.

