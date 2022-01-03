Healthcare Pros
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles due to winter storm

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As snow, sleet, and rain continue across the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on Monday.

Troopers say they have responded to 313 traffic crashes and assisted 277 disabled/stuck motorists from 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. The majority of those crashes have involved damage only to vehicles, and no fatalities have been reported.

Police say most of these crashes and disabled vehicles have been caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

Here’s a breakdown of all the crashes VSP responded to throughout the morning:

  • Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
  • Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes
  • Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes

State police are currently responding to a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on I-64 at the 168-mile marker in Goochland County.

Troopers say there were no injuries reported, and the tractor-trailer was is hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture.

