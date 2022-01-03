Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles due to winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As snow, sleet, and rain continue across the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on Monday.

Troopers say they have responded to 313 traffic crashes and assisted 277 disabled/stuck motorists from 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. The majority of those crashes have involved damage only to vehicles, and no fatalities have been reported.

Police say most of these crashes and disabled vehicles have been caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

Here’s a breakdown of all the crashes VSP responded to throughout the morning:

Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes

State police are currently responding to a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on I-64 at the 168-mile marker in Goochland County.

Troopers say there were no injuries reported, and the tractor-trailer was is hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.