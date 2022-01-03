Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Safari Park’s animals don’t mind the snow

All the animals have heated barns they can go to if they get uncomfortable.
All the animals have heated barns they can go to if they get uncomfortable.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Safari Park is closed for the season, but the animals are all still there.

And though you might not expect it, even the ones from Africa and South America are untroubled by the wintry weather. Almost all of them stay in residence through the off season, cared for by staff.

But the penguins, who would think would be delighted by the snow, were uninterested in coming out when we visited today.

”Yeah, and I mean, in the winters they do whatever they want to do,” explained Sarah Friedel, the Safari Park Director. “We don’t ask them to do anything. We make sure everybody gets fed, but for the most part, they do their own thing out there. They go where they want to go , they do what they want to do. We let them just live their life during the winter.”

All of the animals do have heated barns they can go into if they feel too cold. The park reopens to visitors in March.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
7-day forecast
Forecast: Rain changes to snow Monday morning
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
VDOT prepares for snow
VDOT, state police warn drivers ahead of winter weather
crews battled fire that destroyed 12 units at storage facility Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle fire at storage facility