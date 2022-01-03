Virginia Safari Park’s animals don’t mind the snow

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Safari Park is closed for the season, but the animals are all still there.

And though you might not expect it, even the ones from Africa and South America are untroubled by the wintry weather. Almost all of them stay in residence through the off season, cared for by staff.

But the penguins, who would think would be delighted by the snow, were uninterested in coming out when we visited today.

”Yeah, and I mean, in the winters they do whatever they want to do,” explained Sarah Friedel, the Safari Park Director. “We don’t ask them to do anything. We make sure everybody gets fed, but for the most part, they do their own thing out there. They go where they want to go , they do what they want to do. We let them just live their life during the winter.”

All of the animals do have heated barns they can go into if they feel too cold. The park reopens to visitors in March.

