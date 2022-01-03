Healthcare Pros
VDH closes community vaccine centers ahead of inclement weather

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. -The Virginia Department of Health announced it will close its community vaccination sites in Richmond and Chesterfield on Monday due to snow.

Press release from Virginia Department of Health:

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is closing all of its  Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) on Monday, January 3, 2022, due to expected inclement weather with some areas of the state expected to see several inches of snow.  Individuals with appointments will be notified of the cancellation and can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to reschedule.

VDH made the decision to close the centers located in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke out of an abundance of caution for patients and staff.  While no vaccinations will be offered at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, the site will remain open for COVID-19 testing from 2-6 p.m.

VDH will decide Monday afternoon whether to open the CVC sites on Tuesday.  Please check VDH’s website and social media accounts for this information.

Individuals are advised to reschedule missed vaccine appointments as soon as possible. Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be safely extended up to 42 days after the first dose is given. Thus those who had scheduled a return date of 21 or 28 days after their first dose still have some time to receive a timely vaccine. Those who miss the opportunity to get a second dose within 42 days should still proceed with a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated, though per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is limited information on the effectiveness of receiving a second dose beyond 42 days.

Community Vaccination Centers offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines along with booster doses. More than 250,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the CVCs since they opened in October 2021.

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. At CVCs appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure you get the vaccine you want and to avoid extended wait times, but walk-ins are welcome.

