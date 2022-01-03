Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the incoming winter weather, the City of Richmond has decided to close some roadways.
Until conditions improve, the following roads in the city will be closed:
- 23rd between Grace Street and Franklin Street
- 2nd Street Connector
- Magnolia Street at Rady Street
Road closures began at 9:00 a.m., and the city’s Department of Public Works is advising everyone to be patient as more updates come in.
