Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the incoming winter weather, the City of Richmond has decided to close some roadways.

Until conditions improve, the following roads in the city will be closed:

23rd between Grace Street and Franklin Street

2nd Street Connector

Magnolia Street at Rady Street

Road closures began at 9:00 a.m., and the city’s Department of Public Works is advising everyone to be patient as more updates come in.

