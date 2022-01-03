Snow storm leaves behind wintry mischief on roads, highways

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the wintry weather passed through Central Virginia, road conditions worsened as several inches of snow fell in different parts of the region.

In Carytown, heavy snowfall and gusty winds filled the shopping district on Monday morning.

Danny McKillop and Lilly Weber braved the snow to walk to the grocery store.

“We were just at the gym working out and the power went out,” said Weber.

As they walked through Carytown, Weber and McKillop felt the wintry effects of the snowstorm.

“Definitely walking this way is fine, but then walking the other way, I can barely open my eyes,” Weber said. “It’s coming at us pretty quick.”

“I was going to go to Blacksburg today for work and stuff, but I’m not leaving until tomorrow,” McKillop said. “I really don’t want to touch the highways at all.”

Throughout the day, Virginia State Police fielded over 2,000 calls for service involving hundreds of stranded drivers and crashes.

A spokesperson for VSP said very few of those crashes involve injuries and told NBC12 there are no reported fatalities. The spokesperson said a majority of those crashes only involve damage to vehicles.

In Richmond, Kristin Mitchell was getting off of work when she saw the snowstorm pick up.

“Initially, when I left this morning, it was around 7:30 a.m. It was just like rain, like sleet, like slush kind of like. It wasn’t too bad, especially the main roads,” she said. “I was like wow, okay, it did a little bit more than I thought because initially because it was 70 degrees yesterday, I really didn’t think it would be much.”

The wintry mess is making Mitchell take more caution on her drive home.

“I’m really just going to take my time, go slow, especially up that hill because I can’t really avoid it,” she said. “Just kind of taking it easy, taking it slow, and when I get there I get there.”

