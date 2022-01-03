Healthcare Pros
Snow removal crews face staff shortages during winter storm

Crews have had to wear multiple hats.
By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Conditions across the New River Valley changed hourly Monday, keeping road crews on their toes.

“All of our trucks deployed around 6:00a on routes-- it becomes plowed around 7:30a--- 8 o’clock, and we continued on to the primary routes as we always do until they’re open and clear to make the town passable,” said Jim Lancianese the director of Christiansburg Public Works.

But removal crews in Christiansburg say the snow wasn’t their biggest challenge, it was staffing shortages.

“Currently right about 23 positions vacant and then dealing with you know, people with the COVID and then just being sick with this time of year it’s a struggle, but we’ve done a pretty good job that cross-training all of our staff,” said Lancianese.

The public works director says his crews have had to wear multiple hats, everyone chipping in on snow removal efforts.

“We’ve handled it pretty well---and made a really good team effort to allow us to continue, you know, servicing the town and removing the snow efficiently,” said Lancianese.

He says crews were able to get a lot of work done. But as winter continues, they say all they can do is take the weather as it comes and stay ready.

“And we lay out a plan of action for every event and everyone’s brought in and understands their role, and we deal with it that way,” said Lancianese.

The public works director reminds drivers to be cautious when driving behind snowplows. He says drivers should stay at least 100 feet behind a plow.

Lancianese also thanks his entire staff for all of their hard work.

If you’re interested in working for Christiansburg Public Works, you can learn more by visiting the town’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

