RPS distributes 8,000 rapid tests ahead of return from winter break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Richmond Public Schools handed out rapid COVID tests to students and staff.

On Sunday, RPS distributed 8,000 tests - which were provided by the Virginia Department of Health, and they went quickly.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough to meet the demand. As for the families who were unable to receive a test, RPS says it will wait a week before implementing its test to stay program.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says he wants all students to be tested before returning to school.

In an attempt to keep students in school instead of missing five days the CDC recommends when having to quarantine, RPS also plans to give students who were in close contact with a COVID patient an at-home test to be taken every night.

Other steps RPS is taking include testing non-vaccinated staff weekly and providing a quarter of a million K-N-95 masks to students and staff.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.