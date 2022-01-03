Richmond-Henrico Health Districts add additional testing events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the demand for COVID-19 testing grows due to an increase in transmissibility, the Richmond-Henrico Health Districts have added two additional testing events for this week.

This means that RHHD will be hosting five COVID-19 testing events offering PCR tests. Six vaccination and testing events will have at-home tests available for pickup.

Walk-ins are welcomed, and each event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is a list of the COVID-19 PCR testing events for this week:

1/4/22 (Tu), Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd), 9:00am-11:00am

1/5/22 (W), Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnum Ave), 9:00am-1:00pm

1/5/22 (W), Highland Springs Community Center (16 S Ivy Ave), 3:00pm-6:00pm

1/6/22 (Th), Southside Plaza WIC Office (509 East Southside Plaza), 2:00pm-6:00pm

1/7/22 (Fr), Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave), 1:00pm-3:00pm

Here’s a list of the events offering at-home antigen testing:

1/4/22 (Tu), Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd), 9:00am-11:00am (test event) and 3:00pm-6:00pm (vaccination event)

1/5/22 (W), RHHD Henrico West Clinic (8600 Dixon Powers Dr), 9:00am-10:45am (vaccination event)

1/5/22 (W), Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnum Ave), 1:00pm-4:00pm (vaccination event)

1/5/22 (W), Highland Springs Community Center (16 S Ivy Ave), 3:00pm-6:00pm (test event)

1/6/22 (Th), RHHD Downtown Clinic (400 E Cary St), 1:00pm-3:00pm (vaccination event)

1/7/22 (Fr), Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave), 1:00pm-3:00pm (test event)

