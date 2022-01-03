Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond gas prices fall 1.7 per gallon, according to GasBuddy

Gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.13 per...
Gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.13 per gallon according to GasBuddy.(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like we will enter the New Year with some good news. Gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.13 per gallon according to GasBuddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 7.9 cents lower than a month ago and stand 99.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.91 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.31 per gallon which is a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
7-day forecast
Forecast: Rain changes to snow Monday morning
VDOT prepares for snow
VDOT, state police warn drivers ahead of winter weather
crews battled fire that destroyed 12 units at storage facility Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle fire at storage facility
Police lights
Shooting at large New Year’s Eve party leaves 2 dead

Latest News

Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
VDH closes community vaccination center
VDH closes community vaccine centers ahead of inclement weather
VDOT prepares for snow
VDOT, state police warn drivers ahead of winter weather