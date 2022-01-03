Richmond gas prices fall 1.7 per gallon, according to GasBuddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like we will enter the New Year with some good news. Gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.13 per gallon according to GasBuddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 7.9 cents lower than a month ago and stand 99.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.91 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.31 per gallon which is a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.