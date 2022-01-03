Richmond gas prices fall 1.7 per gallon, according to GasBuddy
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like we will enter the New Year with some good news. Gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.13 per gallon according to GasBuddy.
According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 7.9 cents lower than a month ago and stand 99.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.91 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.31 per gallon which is a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
