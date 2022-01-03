Healthcare Pros
RHHD ready for 12-15 year old boosters, adding more COVID-19 testing

The Virginia Department of Health estimates 422,741 children between the ages of 12 and 15...
The Virginia Department of Health estimates 422,741 children between the ages of 12 and 15 would become eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster, if they are five months out from their first set of shots.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health estimates 422,741 children between the ages of 12 and 15 would become eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster, if they are five months out from their first set of shots.

Pending federal approvals, boosters could be available for this age group by the end of the week in Virginia.

“We expect a pretty quick turnaround time. Our clinics that are operating covid-19 vaccines right now are all operating as walk ins so folks don’t need to make an appointment, although they can if they prefer to,” said Catherine Long, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

A spokesperson for Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says they are working to improve vaccination rates for 12 to 15-year-olds. About 52% are currently fully vaccinated in the city and 63% in the county.

The COVID-19 vaccine was first available for this group in mid-May.

“We’re definitely seeing, culturally the definition of fully vaccinated shift over time to include boosters, though that hasn’t been official yet,” said Long.

Due to a continue high demand for COVID-19 testing, the health districts will add two additional clinics this week, bringing the total PCR testing events to five. Those resume starting Tuesday.

RHHD will also hand out at-home testing kits at six locations this week with various times, usually tied to a testing or vaccination event.

“Which makes sense. When you look at the community transmission. There are more cases and that typically means more folks are getting exposed and more folks might be experiencing symptoms and might choose to get tested for that reason,” said Long.

COVID-19 PCR testing events:

● 1/4/22 (Tu), Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd), 9:00am-11:00am

● 1/5/22 (W), Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnum Ave), 9:00am-1:00pm

● 1/5/22 (W), Highland Springs Community Center (16 S Ivy Ave), 3:00pm-6:00pm

● 1/6/22 (Th), Southside Plaza WIC Office (509 East Southside Plaza), 2:00pm-6:00pm

● 1/7/22 (Fr), Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave), 1:00pm-3:00pm

Pick up at-home antigen test events:

● 1/4/22 (Tu), Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd), 9:00am-11:00am (test

event) and 3:00pm-6:00pm (vaccination event)

● 1/5/22 (W), RHHD Henrico West Clinic (8600 Dixon Powers Dr), 9:00am-10:45am

(vaccination event)

● 1/5/22 (W), Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnum Ave), 1:00pm-4:00pm

(vaccination event)

● 1/5/22 (W), Highland Springs Community Center (16 S Ivy Ave), 3:00pm-6:00pm (test

event)

● 1/6/22 (Th), RHHD Downtown Clinic (400 E Cary St), 1:00pm-3:00pm (vaccination

event)

● 1/7/22 (Fr), Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave), 1:00pm-3:00pm (test event)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

