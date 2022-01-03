Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspects involved in attempted shoplifting

Police say the attempted shoplifting occurred on Nov. 23 at the Walmart located at 671...
Police say the attempted shoplifting occurred on Nov. 23 at the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program needs the public’s help in solving an attempted shoplifting that occurred in Colonial Heights.

Police say on Nov. 23 at 9:00 p.m., two suspects were seen under-ringing items and altering price tags in the self-checkout line at the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard.

Police search for suspects involved in attempted shoplifting(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

When store security associates attempted to stop the suspects, they fled the store leaving the items behind.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, a black and gray ball cap, and a gray jacket. The second suspect is a white woman wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants, a light-colored scarf, and a dark-colored jacket.

They fled the area in a 1996-2001 blue Honda Prelude.

Anyone with information that could lead to these individuals is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

