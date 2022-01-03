CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program needs the public’s help in solving an attempted shoplifting that occurred in Colonial Heights.

Police say on Nov. 23 at 9:00 p.m., two suspects were seen under-ringing items and altering price tags in the self-checkout line at the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard.

Police search for suspects involved in attempted shoplifting (Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

When store security associates attempted to stop the suspects, they fled the store leaving the items behind.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, a black and gray ball cap, and a gray jacket. The second suspect is a white woman wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants, a light-colored scarf, and a dark-colored jacket.

They fled the area in a 1996-2001 blue Honda Prelude.

Anyone with information that could lead to these individuals is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

