Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police respond to over 2,000 crashes, disabled vehicles due to winter storm

The majority of the more than 2,000 calls for service to Virginia State Police involved damage...
The majority of the more than 2,000 calls for service to Virginia State Police involved damage only to vehicles, and no fatalities have been reported.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday’s wintry mix left its mark on roads in central Virginia, with Virginia State Police responding to more than 2,000 calls for service statewide.

Troopers say they started getting calls for crashes and disabled vehicles starting at 12:01 a.m. The majority of the more than 2,000 incidents involved damage only to vehicles, and no fatalities have been reported.

Police say most of these crashes and disabled vehicles have been caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

A crash that occurred on Elkhardt Road
A crash that occurred on Elkhardt Road(WWBT)

Here’s a breakdown of all the crashes as of 3:30 p.m.:

  • Richmond Division: 134 Disabled Vehicles & 207 Traffic Crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 57 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 104 Disabled Vehicles & 97 Traffic Crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 74 Disabled Vehicles & 49 Traffic Crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 96 Traffic Crashes
  • Salem Division: 116 Disabled Vehicles & 111 Traffic Crashes
  • Fairfax Division: 143 Disabled Vehicles & 68 Traffic Crashes
Crash and Backup on Route 29/Nelson County
Crash and Backup on Route 29/Nelson County(Virginia State Police)

Even though the snow is ending, the road conditions will continue to be treacherous with temperatures below freezing overnight.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
7-day forecast
Forecast: Rain changes to snow Monday morning
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
VDOT prepares for snow
VDOT, state police warn drivers ahead of winter weather
crews battled fire that destroyed 12 units at storage facility Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle fire at storage facility

Latest News

Financial experts say put together a plan with minimum wage raise
Snow storm leaves behind wintry mischief on roads, highways
Snow storm leaves behind wintry mischief on roads, highways
Richmond International grapples with snow troubles
Dozens of flights canceled, delayed due to snow at Richmond International
VDH closes community vaccination center
Community vaccine centers closed Tuesday following winter storm
DJ took some time to build a snowman, while dogs Gracie and Bailey just wanted to keep their...
PHOTOS: Virginia’s first snow of 2022