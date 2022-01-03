Police respond to over 2,000 crashes, disabled vehicles due to winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday’s wintry mix left its mark on roads in central Virginia, with Virginia State Police responding to more than 2,000 calls for service statewide.

Troopers say they started getting calls for crashes and disabled vehicles starting at 12:01 a.m. The majority of the more than 2,000 incidents involved damage only to vehicles, and no fatalities have been reported.

Police say most of these crashes and disabled vehicles have been caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

A crash that occurred on Elkhardt Road (WWBT)

Here’s a breakdown of all the crashes as of 3:30 p.m.:

Richmond Division: 134 Disabled Vehicles & 207 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 57 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 104 Disabled Vehicles & 97 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 74 Disabled Vehicles & 49 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 96 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 116 Disabled Vehicles & 111 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 143 Disabled Vehicles & 68 Traffic Crashes

Crash and Backup on Route 29/Nelson County (Virginia State Police)

Even though the snow is ending, the road conditions will continue to be treacherous with temperatures below freezing overnight.

