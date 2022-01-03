PHOTOS: Virginia’s first snow of 2022
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A wintry mix blanketed Virginia Monday - the first snowfall of 2022!
Although the snow has wrapped up, the cold will stick around. A Tuesday morning low in the teens could bring icy spots to slushy, wet, or snow-covered roads.
Check out some NBC12 viewer photos and submit your own here:
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.