Paying off your holiday debt

One in three shoppers still have holiday debt from last year according to NerdWallet.
One in three shoppers still have holiday debt from last year according to NerdWallet.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Holiday debt averaged more than $1300 in 2020-- a 6 year high according to Magnify Money.

Once you get your holiday debt paid off for this past year-- don’t let the cycle start all over again.

Instead-- start saving a little bit now-- for the holidays-- next year. Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says February or March of 2022 would be a great time to try --setting aside $50 a month. “In a savings account not linked to your checking account is my advice. Where it’s automatic, taken from your payroll. Automatic, deducted into a little account off to the side, earning interest and then you’ll have it for next year,” said Dale.

If you set aside $50 a month starting in March-- that’s $400 you’ve have by the end of October for your holiday spending in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

