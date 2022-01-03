Paying off your holiday debt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Holiday debt averaged more than $1300 in 2020-- a 6 year high according to Magnify Money.

Once you get your holiday debt paid off for this past year-- don’t let the cycle start all over again.

Instead-- start saving a little bit now-- for the holidays-- next year. Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says February or March of 2022 would be a great time to try --setting aside $50 a month. “In a savings account not linked to your checking account is my advice. Where it’s automatic, taken from your payroll. Automatic, deducted into a little account off to the side, earning interest and then you’ll have it for next year,” said Dale.

If you set aside $50 a month starting in March-- that’s $400 you’ve have by the end of October for your holiday spending in 2022.

