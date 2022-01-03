Over 7,900 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to climb

Healthcare Pros
Over 7,900 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia following the start of the New Year. The positivity rate is continuing to climb.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 7,900 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia following the start of the New Year. The positivity rate is continuing to climb.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,160,703 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 3, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Monday, 7,967 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,615deaths, with 2 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,611 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 27.9%, up from Thursday’s 21.5%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,167 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 97,429 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,298,071 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 50,002 cases, 1,260 hospitalizations, 609 deaths
  • Henrico: 44,535 cases, 1,299 hospitalizations, 750 deaths
  • Richmond: 31,054 cases, 992 hospitalizations, 390 deaths
  • Hanover: 15,026 cases, 403 hospitalizations, 208 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,984 cases, 205 hospitalizations, 110 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,665 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

