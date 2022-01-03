Healthcare Pros
Over 15,400 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to climb

Coronavirus
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 15,400 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate is continuing to climb.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,176,159 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 4, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Tuesday, 15,449 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,622 deaths, with 7 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,798 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 29.9%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,190 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 97,785 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,318,769 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 50,782 cases, 1,260 hospitalizations, 609 deaths
  • Henrico: 45,200 cases, 1,304 hospitalizations, 750 deaths
  • Richmond: 31,486 cases, 994 hospitalizations, 391 deaths
  • Hanover: 15,253 cases, 403 hospitalizations, 208 deaths
  • Petersburg: 6,101 cases, 205 hospitalizations, 109 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,708 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

