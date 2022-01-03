Healthcare Pros
Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - It’s the end of an era.

If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday.

The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.

Most users have moved on from their Blackberries, but in 2012, 80 million people had one.

Blackberry ultimately couldn’t compete with the Apple iPhone, and the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.

