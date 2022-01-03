Monday Forecast: Rain to Snow and Wind. Accumulations LIKELY

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong winter storm brings several inches of accumulating snow across Virginia

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for early morning snow that could be heavy during the AM commute, lingering as late as early afternoon. Bridges and overpasses will quickly become slippery and snow covered. 2 to 5″ across RVA with heavier amounts NW and lighter amounts SE. Then turning partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly for the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (EARLY AM Precipitation Chance: 100%)

Tuesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for an icy commute. A Morning low in the teens could bring icy spots to slushy, wet, or snow covered roads. Then mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. Rain or snow showers possible at night. (Late Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Friday: A rain and snow mix possible early in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Milder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

