Henrico government offices closed due to winter storm

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Instead of operating on a two-hour delay, Henrico County government offices, courts, and facilities will be closed on Monday due to inclement weather.

WINTER STORM UPDATE:

All general government offices, courts & facilities are closed Monday, Jan. 3.



Trash pickup is canceled for today; pickup will occur on a one-day delay during the week, weather permitting.



County libraries and recreation centers will also be closed.

The county says trash pickup for Monday will be canceled, and pickup will occur on a one-day delay during the week, weather permitting.

