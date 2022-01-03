Henrico government offices closed due to winter storm
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Instead of operating on a two-hour delay, Henrico County government offices, courts, and facilities will be closed on Monday due to inclement weather.
County libraries and recreation centers will also be closed.
The county says trash pickup for Monday will be canceled, and pickup will occur on a one-day delay during the week, weather permitting.
