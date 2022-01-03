Healthcare Pros
Flash flooding closes roads in Petersburg

Joseph Jenkins Roberts Parkway and Defense Road between Baylor’s Lane and Squirrel Level Road...
Joseph Jenkins Roberts Parkway and Defense Road between Baylor’s Lane and Squirrel Level Road are currently closed due to flash flooding.(KEYC News Now, File)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is advising residents to stay off roadways due to winter weather causing heavy rain, ice, and snow.

Two roads are closed because of flash flooding:

  • Joseph Jenkins Roberts Parkway
  • Defense Road between Baylor’s Lane and Squirrel Level Road

Emergency Management, Police, Fire, and Public Works are monitoring roadways to keep vehicles and people away from areas that flood quickly.

Here are some reminders if you see high water or a road closed:

  • Don’t walk or drive through floodwater. Six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car - NEVER DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES (HIGH WATER AND ROAD CLOSED SIGNS).
  • If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.
  • Don’t walk along streams or riverbanks.
  • Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near floodwater.
  • Avoid any contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with harmful chemicals and debris that are not visible from the surface.
  • Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, etc. can become rapidly filled with water.

