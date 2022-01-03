Dozens of flights canceled, delayed due to snow at Richmond International

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The snow caused some turbulence at Richmond International Airport Monday. Over 40 flight cancellations and many delays caused a travel headache.

Around 90 flights are still set to take off in these treacherous conditions, but one-third of the flights scheduled for the day were scrapped.

RIC Spokesperson Troy Bell says this is the biggest weather impact they’ve seen in years with 42 or more flights canceled.

“As we go throughout the day, the number might climb a little bit because of what we’re seeing right now,” Bell said. “It could have been a lot of powder, this has been the exact opposite. This has been very wet snow and very heavy snow.”

Crews have been working tirelessly, clearing the runway, de-icing planes, and plowing the way so that 90 flights can still take off at some point.

“I haven’t seen anything take off or land yet so I’m going to have my fingers crossed,” Zoe Chaaban said, as he waited for his parent’s flight to land. “I do see them de-icing the planes and moving some planes around so maybe that’s a good sign.”

Bell says they did all they could to get ahead of it.

“We had snow teams here at like 5 o’clock this morning when it was still raining,” he said. “There’s not a lot you can do, you can’t really pre-treat surfaces when it’s raining.”

For flyers, half the challenge was getting to the airport on treacherous roads. Many people picking up family and friends like Zoe Chaaban made the dangerous trek only to realize flights had been redirected.

“I was supposed to come here and pick up my parents around 12 noon,” Zoe Chaaban said. “I drove from Glen Allen to here and it took me about 45 minutes...the plan was yeah I’ll just do a 30-minute drive, pick them up, 30 minutes back, but I’m still here.”

David Meador and Patricia Vidal found out their flight was delayed last night.

“We were supposed to depart at around 10 a.m. or something and then we were rescheduled for 3 p.m.,” Vidal said.

Vidal and Meador say they are cold-weather veterans though, so they aren’t too worried about the conditions.

“We lived in Utah before here, so it’s just a light snow for us,” Meador said.

RIC Crews also preparing and looking ahead at the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday when roads and runways could freeze over and lead to even more cancellations.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.