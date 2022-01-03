Community vaccine centers closed Tuesday following winter storm

Healthcare Pros
VDH closes community vaccination center
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. -The Virginia Department of Health announced it will close its community vaccination sites in Richmond and Chesterfield on Tuesday due to Monday’s winter storm.

The department previously canceled clinics on Monday ahead of the storm.

Anyone with appointments scheduled will be notified. Click here to reschedule.

Press release from Virginia Department of Health:

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will again close all of its Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, as some areas of the state deal with several inches of snow and expected freezing temperatures overnight. Individuals with appointments will be notified of the cancellation and can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to reschedule.

On Monday, VDH made the decision to close all of the CVCs, including the Military Circle Mall location in Norfolk, out of an abundance of caution for patients and staff. VDH will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to open the CVC sites on Wednesday.  Please check VDH’s website and social media accounts for this information.

Individuals are advised to reschedule missed vaccine appointments as soon as possible. Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be safely extended up to 42 days after the first dose is given. Thus those who had scheduled a return date of 21 or 28 days after their first dose still have some time to receive a timely vaccine. Those who miss the opportunity to get a second dose within 42 days should still proceed with a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated, though per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is limited information on the effectiveness of receiving a second dose beyond 42 days.

Community Vaccination Centers offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines along with booster doses. More than 250,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the CVCs since they opened in October 2021.

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at the CVCs, but appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid extended wait times.

