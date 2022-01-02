Sunday morning forecast: Rain this morning, then Snow tomorrow morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain early this morning, and then rain changes to snow tonight/early tomorrow.

Sunday: Rain- moderate to heavy at times in the early morning. Rain tapers before midday. Around 1-1.5″ rain expected. Cloudy through the afternoon. Another round of precipitation moves in late in the evening with rain mixing with, and eventually changing to snow overnight. Lows near 60. Highs in the mid 60s, (Rain Chance: 100%)

Sunday Night: Rain changes to snow. Snow may be heavy at times late at night.

Monday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for early morning snow that could be heavy during the AM commute. Bridges and overpasses will quickly become slippery and snow covered. 3-6″ expect on the NW side of RVA, with 1-3″ on the SE side. Then turning partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly for the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (EARLY AM Precipitation Chance: 100%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs near 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. Rain or snow showers possible at night

Friday: A rain and snow mix possible early in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

