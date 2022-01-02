Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a New York City police officer’s skull was broken when he was shot New Year’s morning while sleeping in his personal vehicle between shifts but he is expected to fully recover.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, sworn in just hours earlier, said the officer has a fractured skull and underwent surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital, where a doctor said the bullet missed vital structures by millimeters.

She said the shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. when the officer was awakened by the sound of glass shattering in his car and felt pain in the left side of his head.

The officer got out of his vehicle and was aided by a police sergeant who saw blood coming from his head, Sewell said.

The officer has been identified only as a seven-year member of the force.

Sewell says the bullet was fired from a significant distance away although it isn’t known if the officer was targeted.

Mayor Eric Adams, who joined a news conference outside the hospital, said a hunt was underway for the person who fired the shot. Adams, who also was sworn in earlier Saturday, said he wanted to send a message that “this is not going to be a city of violence.”

Police said the bullet appeared to be deflected by the rear passenger window it appeared to go through or perhaps by the officer’s skull.

Sewell said the officer had worked a full shift Friday in Central Park and was resting before starting another shift at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. She said she “could not be more pleased that he is recovering.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Shooting at large New Year’s Eve party leaves 2 dead
Snow chances are going up for Monday morning across Central Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
Chesterfield police are investigating some type of incident just off Huguenot Road near...
Suspected road rage shooting near Chesterfield Towne Center leaves victim fighting for life
Anchorage Police Lights
Henrico Police investigate 2 shootings after homes hit by gunfire
A Central Virginia family is suing some workers of both the Richmond Police Department and the...
Lawsuit claims excessive force by first responders in Richmond man’s death

Latest News

Snow chances are going up for Monday morning across Central Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.
NYC officer recovering after he was struck by bullet while sleeping in car
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico