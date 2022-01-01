Shooting at large New Year’s Eve party leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Gunfire rings out at a large, outdoor New Year’s Eve party in Prince George, leaving one person dead and another fighting to survive.

The shooting happened around 12:30 Saturday morning on Ellis Road.

When police arrived, they saw people running from the scene.

The two victims were found laying in a grass field.

20-year-old Tramaz Tynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say more than 100 people were at the party.

So far no arrests have been made.

Police are hoping to speak with witnesses who were there.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Wayne Newsome at (804) 863-1863, email wnewsome@princegeorgecountyva.gov, the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

You can also remain anonymous by using the P3tips app.

