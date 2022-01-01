Healthcare Pros
Saturday Forecast: Warm and wet with showers likely through midday

Rain again tomorrow, plus a change to snow for Monday morning
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm temperatures will hold on for the next few days with much cooler weather arriving by the start of the work week. There may even be snow early Monday!

Saturday: Happy New Year! Showers likely during the morning into the midday. A strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out 9-noon in RVA. Then mainly cloudy and mild. Low around 60, high: 71. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Rain likely, could be moderate to heavy at times, especially during the morning. Rain tapers midday. Around 1-1.5″ rain expected. Another round of precipitation moves in late in the evening with rain mixing with some snow overnight. Lows near 60. Highs in the mid 60s, (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday night: Rain changes to snow

Monday: EARLY morning snow could bring around 1″ on grassy surfaces. Slick spots are possible on elevated road surfaces. Then turning partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (EARLY AM Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs near 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

