Richmond Police Investigate Two Separate New Year’s Day Shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hours after the new year began Richmond Police were already investigating two separate shootings.

The fist shooting happened at 5:18 A.M. in the 2100 block of Dinwiddie Avenue.

Officers responded to an assault call. Once on scene they found a 23 year old man had been shot in the backside.

The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened less than two hours later at 6:40 A.M. in the 6300 block of Hull Street Road. That’s near River City Middle School.

Police report that victim checked themselves into Chippenham Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the foot.

There are no suspects at this time in either shooting.

Detectives are still investigating both shootings.

