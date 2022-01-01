Music venue holds New Year’s Eve celebration with COVID-19 precautions in place

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the country, restaurants, bars and music venues are taking extra steps to stop the spread of the virus for New Year’s Eve.

The Tin Pan in Henrico County is moving forward with their plans for live music to ring in the new year.

Patrick Zampetti, general manager and website coordinator for The Tin Pan, said they will require their guests to show proof of vaccination before entering the venue. If they’re not vaccinated, Zampetti said they would need to show a negative COVID-19 test result reported in the last 72 hours.

For their New Year’s Eve event, Zampetti said their venue will be half capacity, which is around 100 people.

In addition, Zampetti said masks will be required to enter the building. He also said they’re asking guests to wear them any time when they’re not at their table.

Zampetti said this is the best steps they can take to prevent others from getting sick.

“We just want everybody to be as safe as possible and feel as safe as possible while they’re here so they feel comfortable and enjoy themselves without having as much fear to worry about,” he said.

Zampetti said their staff is also required to be fully vaccinated along with the artists who perform in their venue.

