Henrico Police investigate 2 shootings after homes hit by gunfire

Anchorage Police Lights
Anchorage Police Lights
By Victoria Doss
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the new year began, Henrico police respond to two separate scenes where homes were shot at with people inside.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Newbridge Road in the county’s east end.

Police say nobody was hurt.

Then just three hours later, police responded to another home that was shot at in the east end on Micheline Court.

Again no one hurt in that shooting but police are still investigating both.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

