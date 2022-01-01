Henrico Police investigate 2 shootings after homes hit by gunfire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the new year began, Henrico police respond to two separate scenes where homes were shot at with people inside.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Newbridge Road in the county’s east end.

HPD is on scene investigating a NYE shooting into an occupied dwelling. There are no known injuries! Police are asking anyone who may have information about this alarming incident to call in at (804)501-5000 or anonymously at (804)780-1000/ https://t.co/NMWZ98xzfh. Safer Together — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 1, 2022

Police say nobody was hurt.

Then just three hours later, police responded to another home that was shot at in the east end on Micheline Court.

HPD responded and is investigating another shooting into occupied dwelling. No reported injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 1, 2022

Again no one hurt in that shooting but police are still investigating both.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

