Crews battle fire at storage facility

12 units at AAAA Self Storage and Moving in Chester were damaged Saturday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) -A large fire in Chesterfield is now under control.

Fire crews responded to AAAA Self Storage and Moving in the 2400 block of Block West Hundred Road at approximately 4:36 Saturday afternoon.

The batallion chief tells us 12 storage units were on fire and have received substantial damage.

Right now, crews are digging through the damaged units to determine a cause of the fire.

This is a very active scene and we will bring you the latest as soon as we learn more...

