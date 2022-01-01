Crews battle fire at storage facility

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) -A large fire in Chesterfield is now under control.

Fire crews responded to AAAA Self Storage and Moving in the 2400 block of Block West Hundred Road at approximately 4:36 Saturday afternoon.

The batallion chief tells us 12 storage units were on fire and have received substantial damage.

Right now, crews are digging through the damaged units to determine a cause of the fire.

This is a very active scene and we will bring you the latest as soon as we learn more...

