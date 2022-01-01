3 displaced on New Year’s Eve following apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been displaced following an apartment fire on New Year’s Eve in Chesterfield.

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to the 6100 block of Strathmore Road to the fire at the single-story, multi-family apartment complex.

There was smoke and fire in one apartment, but smoke extended into three other apartments. However, only the people in the apartment with fire were displaced.

No one was injured, and the cause is being investigated.

The people displaced are being assisted.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.