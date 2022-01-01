Healthcare Pros
3 displaced on New Year’s Eve following apartment fire

Three people have been displaced following an apartment fire on New Year’s Eve in Chesterfield.
Three people have been displaced following an apartment fire on New Year's Eve in Chesterfield.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been displaced following an apartment fire on New Year’s Eve in Chesterfield.

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to the 6100 block of Strathmore Road to the fire at the single-story, multi-family apartment complex.

There was smoke and fire in one apartment, but smoke extended into three other apartments. However, only the people in the apartment with fire were displaced.

No one was injured, and the cause is being investigated.

The people displaced are being assisted.

