Suspected road rage shooting near Chesterfield Towne Center leaves victim fighting for life

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that happened near Chesterfield Towne Center.

Officers were called to the 10800 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Dec. 31, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was traveling along Midlothian Turnpike when a silver vehicle pulled alongside the passenger side and the driver fired a shot into the victim’s car.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Midlothian Turnpike toward Chesterfield Towne Center.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Police believe the victim experienced a road rage incident with the suspect prior to the shooting,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Traffic along Midlothian Turnpike was impacted, and police forensic teams were seen combing the car that had crashed into a tree behind the Macy’s.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

‘That gives us more options’: Va. emergency doctors call on Governor for state of emergency
