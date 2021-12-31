Suspected road rage shooting near Chesterfield Towne Center leaves victim fighting for life

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that happened near Chesterfield Towne Center.

Officers were called to the 10800 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Dec. 31, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was traveling along Midlothian Turnpike when a silver vehicle pulled alongside the passenger side and the driver fired a shot into the victim’s car.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Midlothian Turnpike toward Chesterfield Towne Center.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Police believe the victim experienced a road rage incident with the suspect prior to the shooting,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Traffic along Midlothian Turnpike was impacted, and police forensic teams were seen combing the car that had crashed into a tree behind the Macy’s.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence here by Chesterfield Towne Center. Details still limited. Looks like a car is against a tree. I’m told the driver was taken to the hospital and no word on condition. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/ROv7dC1glj — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) December 31, 2021

This is a developing story.

