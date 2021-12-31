Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Spanberger, Wexton, Luria ask Governor-elect Youngkin to support COVID testing protocols to keep schools open

Students in a classroom
Students in a classroom(WAVE 3 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - Virginia United States Representatives Abigail Spanberger, Jennifer Wexton and Elaine Luria asked Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to expand the state’s “Test to Stay” COVID-19 testing protocols to help keep schools open and students in the classroom.

More than $2.1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan was provided for Virginia’s schools.

“Additionally, the law allocated approximately $257 million to support Virginia’s COVID-19 testing programs through the Epidemiology and Lab Capacity Reopening Schools program — and the Virginia General Assembly in August 2021 approved an additional $244 million of American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 testing in Virginia schools. This support has provided free COVID-19 testing for dozens of school districts and thousands of students across Virginia,” a release said.

In a letter to the governor-elect, the three representatives asked Youngkin to use federal funding to support and expand the Test to Stay programs, “as they have a proven ability to protect the health and safety of Virginia’s students, teachers, administrators, and school staff.”

“When used as part of a layered prevention strategy, Test to Stay guidelines can allow students who would otherwise have to quarantine at home to continue in-person learning if they test negative for COVID-19 at least twice during a seven-day period after exposure,” said the three representatives in the letter. “When combined with other prevention strategies such as promoting vaccinations, consistent use of masks indoors, social distancing, and staying home when sick, Test to Stay practices can be a vital tool to ensure schools safely remain open.

A spokesperson for Youngkin’s office said they have received the letter and are reviewing it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Agreement: Richmond’s Confederate monuments headed to Black History Museum
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Chesterfield police locate baby at center of child abuse investigation, search for mother continues
Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with...
Over 17,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia heading into New Year | Positivity rate continues to climb
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations

Latest News

Taylor Keeney (FILE)
GOP’s Keeney drops out of 7th District race; cites new maps
Spanberger
With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans
Supreme Court of Virginia signs off on new legislative maps
Youngkin (FILE)
Youngkin looking to tackle academic standards