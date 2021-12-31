Snow likely across Central Virginia for the Monday morning commute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The forecast models are coming into better agreement that we will likely see accumulating snow early Monday morning.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop across North Carolina on Sunday night. As the center of low pressure moves off the coastline, it will drag colder air across Central Virginia. The expectation is rain will change to snow in the early morning hours of Monday, with a steady snow likely during the Monday morning commute. Plan on delays during the Monday morning commute.

It’s a little too early to talk about specific snowfall amounts. The ground will be warm ahead of this storm, but if the snow comes down heavily enough it can still accumulate and some accumulation appears likely especially on grassy areas.

