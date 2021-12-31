Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: 3 charged with shooting Walmart employee with water bead guns

The water bead guns
The water bead guns(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office charged three people with shooting a Walmart employee with water bead guns.

“Instead of a bang, three suspects ended the year with a “splat,” and face serious charges after an early morning assault,” a release said.

On Dec. 31, deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the Walmart along Garrisonville Road after a caller reported being shot by a pellet gun.

Deputies said a store employee was in the parking lot when a white Ford Fusion pulled into the lot.

“As the Fusion driver maneuvered through the parking lot, the two passengers in the vehicle shot the victim multiple times with SplatRBall guns,” a release said.

SplatRBall guns, similar to paintball guns, shoot water bead ammunition.

The Walmart employee was not seriously injured.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects tried to conceal their identity by covering the back license plate with a bath towel.

Within minutes, deputies said they found the vehicle and suspects in a Wawa parking lot removing the towel.

“Two SplatRBall guns, set to full auto, were recovered from the vehicle, as well as numerous bags of water beads,” deputies said.

The suspects were identified as Dante Roosevelt, 18, of Dumfries, and Ramir and Tamir Norman, both 19 and from Stafford, were all charged with assault by mob, assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Roosevelt was also charged with reckless driving in a parking lot and improper display of license plates.

Ramir Norman, Tamir Norman, Dante Roosevelt
Ramir Norman, Tamir Norman, Dante Roosevelt(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

“Ironically, a Walmart bag was used to conceal the front license plate,” a release said.

They were all taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Agreement: Richmond’s Confederate monuments headed to Black History Museum
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Chesterfield police locate baby at center of child abuse investigation, search for mother continues
Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with...
Over 17,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia heading into New Year | Positivity rate continues to climb
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations

Latest News

The Virginia College of Emergency Physicians is calling on Gov. Northam to declare a state of...
‘That gives us more options’: Va. emergency doctors call on Governor for state of emergency
Twenty cats from crowded Kentucky shelters arrived at Richmond SPCA on Thursday.
Richmond SPCA takes in 20 cats from Kentucky shelters
Mama Hope Elizabeth was euthanized Friday.
Pregnant bulldog found abandoned by dumpster euthanized, RACC says
As of Dec. 31, at least 6,598,615 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered