Richmond SPCA takes in 20 cats from Kentucky shelters
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty cats from crowded Kentucky shelters arrived at Richmond SPCA on Thursday.
Florida Urgent Rescue, Inc. transporters brought 20 cats from Christian County Animal Shelter and Logan County Humane Society to help with overcrowding.
After being vetted by the team, each cat will be looking for its forever home.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
