Richmond SPCA takes in 20 cats from Kentucky shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty cats from crowded Kentucky shelters arrived at Richmond SPCA on Thursday.

Florida Urgent Rescue, Inc. transporters brought 20 cats from Christian County Animal Shelter and Logan County Humane Society to help with overcrowding.

After being vetted by the team, each cat will be looking for its forever home.

Transporters for Florida Urgent Rescue, Inc. - FUR arrived at our humane center tonight with 20 cats. Doug and Ivonne... Posted by Richmond SPCA on Thursday, December 30, 2021

