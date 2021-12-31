Healthcare Pros
Richmond SPCA takes in 20 cats from Kentucky shelters

Twenty cats from crowded Kentucky shelters arrived at Richmond SPCA on Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty cats from crowded Kentucky shelters arrived at Richmond SPCA on Thursday.

Florida Urgent Rescue, Inc. transporters brought 20 cats from Christian County Animal Shelter and Logan County Humane Society to help with overcrowding.

After being vetted by the team, each cat will be looking for its forever home.

Posted by Richmond SPCA on Thursday, December 30, 2021

