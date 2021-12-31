Richmond SPCA getting new x-ray machine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Well Richmond, you did it! The Richmond SPCA is getting a new x-ray machine thanks to your help!

After 17 years, the machine has been used to diagnose tens of thousands of shelter animals and pets belonging to families of modest means at the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital.

However, the machine needed to be replaced - so they put out a call on social media for donations, and they were able to reach their goal of $22,000!

David Molinans, an associate vet for Richmond SPCA spoke about what this new x-ray means for the hospital.

“This machine will be critical for making life-saving decisions for our community both through the hospital and our shelter pets.. so were grateful for the community for this,” Molinans said.

Shelter officials say they won’t get the new machine for a few weeks, so they’re renting one in the meantime.

