Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond City Council set to discuss redistricting plans

On Jan. 3, city council will talk about the process to look at the city’s nine local voting...
On Jan. 3, city council will talk about the process to look at the city’s nine local voting districts.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the new year, Richmond City Council will have to tackle redistricting.

Every 10 years, districts across the nation are updated to reflect population shifts from census data.

On Jan. 3, city council will talk about the process to look at the city’s nine local voting districts.

Katherine Jordan, a member of Richmond City Council says the city’s second and sixth districts have grown in population while the third district shrunk 11%.

“It’s our once every ten years chance to recalibrate our districts. So Richmond is booming. I think most people have observed the population is growing. That’s a good thing. It does come with growing pains,” Jordan said.

The new maps will be unveiled Jan. 24, and city council will adopt a final redistricting plan on March 30.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Agreement: Richmond’s Confederate monuments headed to Black History Museum
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Chesterfield police search for mother, baby at center of child abuse investigation
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with...
Over 17,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia heading into New Year | Positivity rate continues to climb
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations

Latest News

Between drunk drivers and random gunfire, Richmond Police have a lot on their hands as we enter...
Richmond Police warn against drunk driving and celebratory gunfire
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress, but...
ACSO modifying response to non-emergency calls
Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with...
Over 17,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia heading into New Year | Positivity rate continues to climb
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says cybercriminals are sending phony emails offering a new...
Hanover deputies warn residents about new Omicron scam