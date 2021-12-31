Richmond City Council set to discuss redistricting plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the new year, Richmond City Council will have to tackle redistricting.

Every 10 years, districts across the nation are updated to reflect population shifts from census data.

On Jan. 3, city council will talk about the process to look at the city’s nine local voting districts.

Katherine Jordan, a member of Richmond City Council says the city’s second and sixth districts have grown in population while the third district shrunk 11%.

“It’s our once every ten years chance to recalibrate our districts. So Richmond is booming. I think most people have observed the population is growing. That’s a good thing. It does come with growing pains,” Jordan said.

The new maps will be unveiled Jan. 24, and city council will adopt a final redistricting plan on March 30.

