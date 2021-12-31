Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Pregnant bulldog found abandoned by dumpster euthanized, RACC says

Mama Hope Elizabeth was euthanized Friday.
Mama Hope Elizabeth was euthanized Friday.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very heartbreaking news to share, the pregnant bulldog found abandoned by a dumpster had to be euthanized on Friday.

“Her body just couldn’t overcome the infection and pneumonia and when she started to decline we hugged her close and made the decision to euthanize,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

We are terribly sad to share that our fight to save Mama Hope Elizabeth has come to an end. 💔 We knew when we embarked...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, December 31, 2021

RACC said the Mama Hope Elizabeth was found around 5:30 p.m. in a baby pool behind Norrell Elementary School next to a dumpster.

RACC said that bulldogs cannot typically reproduce on their own and need a c-section to deliver the puppies.

“Whoever owned this dog, knew she was pregnant (hence the baby pool) and abandoned her when she needed help the most,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

The dog was taken to the vet, where it was confirmed she had multiple dead puppies inside her.

The organization said their focus now is to find the person responsible. A $1,500 reward is being offered to help lead to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious at the elementary school, is asked to call 804-646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Agreement: Richmond’s Confederate monuments headed to Black History Museum
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Chesterfield police locate baby at center of child abuse investigation, search for mother continues
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with...
Over 17,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia heading into New Year | Positivity rate continues to climb
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations

Latest News

As of Dec. 31, at least 6,598,615 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Chesterfield police locate baby at center of child abuse investigation, search for mother continues
Between drunk drivers and random gunfire, Richmond Police have a lot on their hands as we enter...
Richmond Police warn against drunk driving and celebratory gunfire
On Jan. 3, city council will talk about the process to look at the city’s nine local voting...
Richmond City Council set to discuss redistricting plans