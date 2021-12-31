Over 17,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia heading into New Year | Positivity rate continues to climb

Healthcare Pros
Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with the positivity rate continuing to climb.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with the positivity rate continuing to climb.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,118,518 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 31, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Friday, 17,618 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,587 deaths, with 22 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,182 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 21.5%, up from Thursday’s 19.3%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,147 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 97,233 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,196,374 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 48,029 cases, 1,258 hospitalizations, 607 deaths
  • Henrico: 42,631 cases, 1,297 hospitalizations, 749 deaths
  • Richmond: 29,694 cases, 988 hospitalizations, 390 deaths
  • Hanover: 14,552 cases, 402 hospitalizations, 208 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,737 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 109 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,569 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

