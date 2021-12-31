Large police presence near Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating some type of incident just off Huguenot Road near Chesterfield Towne Center.

For a while on Friday evening, traffic along Midlothian Turnpike was impacted, and police forensic teams were seen combing through a car that had crashed into a tree behind the Macy’s.

NBC12′s Desiree Montilla reports that the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence here by Chesterfield Towne Center. Details still limited. Looks like a car is against a tree. I’m told the driver was taken to the hospital and no word on condition. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/ROv7dC1glj — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) December 31, 2021

According to Chesterfield’s active call page, officers were dispatched to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon, but there has been no confirmation on what exactly happened.

NBC12 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

