Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Large police presence near Chesterfield Towne Center

Chesterfield police are investigating some type of incident just off Huguenot Road near...
Chesterfield police are investigating some type of incident just off Huguenot Road near Chesterfield Towne Center.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating some type of incident just off Huguenot Road near Chesterfield Towne Center.

For a while on Friday evening, traffic along Midlothian Turnpike was impacted, and police forensic teams were seen combing through a car that had crashed into a tree behind the Macy’s.

NBC12′s Desiree Montilla reports that the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

According to Chesterfield’s active call page, officers were dispatched to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon, but there has been no confirmation on what exactly happened.

NBC12 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Agreement: Richmond’s Confederate monuments headed to Black History Museum
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Chesterfield police locate baby at center of child abuse investigation, search for mother continues
Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with...
Over 17,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia heading into New Year | Positivity rate continues to climb
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations

Latest News

Three people have been displaced following an apartment fire on New Year’s Eve in Chesterfield.
3 displaced on New Year’s Eve following apartment fire
A Central Virginia family is suing some workers of both the Richmond Police Department and the...
Lawsuit claims excessive force by first responders in Richmond man’s death
‘That gives us more options’: Va. emergency doctors call on Governor for state of emergency
‘That gives us more options’: Va. emergency doctors call on Governor for state of emergency
Richmond Police warn against drunk driving and celebratory gunfire
Richmond Police warn against drunk driving and celebratory gunfire