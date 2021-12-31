Large police presence near Chesterfield Towne Center
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating some type of incident just off Huguenot Road near Chesterfield Towne Center.
For a while on Friday evening, traffic along Midlothian Turnpike was impacted, and police forensic teams were seen combing through a car that had crashed into a tree behind the Macy’s.
NBC12′s Desiree Montilla reports that the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.
According to Chesterfield’s active call page, officers were dispatched to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon, but there has been no confirmation on what exactly happened.
NBC12 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
