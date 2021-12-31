Healthcare Pros
Hanover deputies warn residents about new Omicron scam

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says cybercriminals are sending phony emails offering a new COVID-19 Omicron PCR test.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - As cases of the Omicron variant surge in Virginia - scammers are looking to cash in.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says cybercriminals are sending phony emails offering a new COVID-19 Omicron PCR test.

The email appears to come from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

If you click the link within the email, you are sent to an NHS look-alike website where you are asked to provide your personal information - but it’s a scam.

Deputies say keep an eye out for suspicious emails from both local and global health organizations and never click on an email you were not expecting.

