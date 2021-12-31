Friday Forecast: Dense morning fog, then some afternoon clearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay above average into the weekend with several rain chances through Sunday.

*First Alert: We are on track for the 3rd or 4th December on Record in Richmond*

Friday: New Years Eve: Dense Fog Advisory through 10am, then turning partly sunny. High around 60.

Saturday: Happy New Year! showers likely during the morning then mainly cloudy and mild. Low around 60, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Rain likely, could be moderate to heavy at times, especially during the morning. Rain tapers midday. Around 1-1.5″ rain expected. Another round of precipitation moves in late in the evening with rain mixing with some snow possible overnight. Lows near 60, Highs in the low 60s then falling temperatures during the day into the 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Few early morning rain showers could mix with snow before ending. Minimal accumulations on grassy surfaces possible. Then turning partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs near 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

