Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Dense morning fog, then some afternoon clearing

Rain chances increase for the weekend.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay above average into the weekend with several rain chances through Sunday.

*First Alert: We are on track for the 3rd or 4th December on Record in Richmond*

Friday: New Years Eve: Dense Fog Advisory through 10am, then turning partly sunny. High around 60.

Saturday: Happy New Year! showers likely during the morning then mainly cloudy and mild. Low around 60, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Rain likely, could be moderate to heavy at times, especially during the morning. Rain tapers midday. Around 1-1.5″ rain expected. Another round of precipitation moves in late in the evening with rain mixing with some snow possible overnight. Lows near 60, Highs in the low 60s then falling temperatures during the day into the 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Few early morning rain showers could mix with snow before ending. Minimal accumulations on grassy surfaces possible. Then turning partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs near 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Agreement: Black History Museum to acquire Richmond’s Confederate monuments
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Chesterfield police search for mother, baby at center of child abuse investigation
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
13,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia, with the positivity rate continuing...
13,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate climbs to 19.3%
VDOT is advising drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.
VDOT: Right lane open following tractor-trailer crash on I-295 south in Hanover

Latest News

Forecast: Above average temperatures to end the year!
Forecast: Above average temperatures to end the year!
Forecast: Above average temperatures to end the year!
Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and cooler with a little light rain possible in the morning
Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and cooler with a little light rain possible in the morning
Cloudy and cooler with a little light rain possibly in the morning
Cloudy and cooler with a little light rain possible in the morning