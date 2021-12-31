Chesterfield police locate baby at center of child abuse investigation, search for mother continues

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have located the infant at the center of a child abuse investigation. However, the search for the mother still continues.

Police were called around 4 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a video making its rounds on social media showing a woman “shaking and roughly handling a small infant.”

Officers identified the woman as 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez Diaz and the baby as her 4-month-old son.

“Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the child’s father as she is assaulting their child,” a release said.

Police say the 4-month-old is safe, but the location of Sanchez Diaz is still unknown.

Anyone with information on Sanchez Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call 804-748-1251 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.