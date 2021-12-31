Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield police locate baby at center of child abuse investigation, search for mother continues

Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have located the infant at the center of a child abuse investigation. However, the search for the mother still continues.

Police were called around 4 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a video making its rounds on social media showing a woman “shaking and roughly handling a small infant.”

Officers identified the woman as 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez Diaz and the baby as her 4-month-old son.

“Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the child’s father as she is assaulting their child,” a release said.

Police say the 4-month-old is safe, but the location of Sanchez Diaz is still unknown.

Anyone with information on Sanchez Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call 804-748-1251 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Agreement: Richmond’s Confederate monuments headed to Black History Museum
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing
Over 17,600 new COVID cases have been reported in Virginia as we head into the New Year, with...
Over 17,600 new COVID cases reported in Virginia heading into New Year | Positivity rate continues to climb
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
‘It just really breaks your heart’: Vandals destroy beloved Hanover woman’s decorations

Latest News

As of Dec. 31, at least 6,598,615 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
Between drunk drivers and random gunfire, Richmond Police have a lot on their hands as we enter...
Richmond Police warn against drunk driving and celebratory gunfire
On Jan. 3, city council will talk about the process to look at the city’s nine local voting...
Richmond City Council set to discuss redistricting plans
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress, but...
ACSO modifying response to non-emergency calls