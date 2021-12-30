Healthcare Pros
‘You solved my problem’: A look back at On Your Side 2021

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 2022 just days away, one thing will remain the same in the new year: NBC12 is committed to helping the community.

The On Your Side franchise was started by Diane Walker in the 1990s. In July 2021, after Diane announced her retirement, Jasmine Turner continued the tradition of helping people in central Virginia share their stories and solve issues.

Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’

The On Your Side investigators spent the year stepping in to help get results.

