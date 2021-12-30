Woman, 1-year-old child hospitalized following I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman and a 1-year-old child are in the hospital following a crash on I-95 Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the City of Richmond. Police say a Ford SUV was traveling north on Interstate 95 when it took the Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 76 and continued through the intersection at the top of the exit ramp, and the vehicle ran off the road and struck a fence.

Police say the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene. The woman and one-year-old were passengers in the vehicle.

They were taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of any injuries.

The accident is now under investigation.

