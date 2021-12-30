Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing

Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that...
Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against African Americans and violated their constitutional rights.(wdbj7)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against African Americans and violated their constitutional rights.

Attorney General Mark Herring filed the lawsuit Thursday against the town of Windsor.

The court action comes after a monthslong investigation into the police department by Herring’s office.

The probe was prompted by a December 2020 traffic stop involving two Windsor Police Department officers and Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who is Black and Latino.

The video drew nationwide attention and outrage when it came to light months after the traffic stop.

Town officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Conservators opened a time capsule believe to have been placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico shooting is brother of Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man killed in Chesterfield shooting identified
Grover Gordon
Man arrested in connection to Ashland shooting
13,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia, with the positivity rate continuing...
13,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate climbs to 19.3%

Latest News

RRHA looks to create community liaison role with RPD
RRHA lease enforcement freeze ends Friday
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Chesterfield County
Chesterfield host Three Kings celebration event
If you’re looking to get a vaccine or a booster shot, the Chesterfield Health District is...
Rockwood Vaccination Center changing hours of operation
Virginia launches mortgage relief program