VDOT: Right lane open following tractor-trailer crash on I-295 south in Hanover
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has now opened the right lane following a crash on I-295 south in Hanover.
The crash had closed all the southbound lanes near Pole Green Road/Meadowbridge (mile marker 38) after a tractor-trailer had overturned.
VDOT says all other lanes are still blocked, and for drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12.com for the latest.
